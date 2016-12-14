Gazan woman sentenced to death for murdering her husband

Gazan woman convicted of murdering her husband. If executed, she will be the first woman executed in Gaza.

A court in the Gazan city of Khan Yunis has convicted a 26-year-old woman of murdering her husband and sentenced her to death, following a trial that was held behind closed doors in recent months.

According to the indictment, the woman stabbed her husband to death. The police reportedly obtained evidence of the murder and she even admitted it, AFP reported.

Hamas, the de facto ruler of Gaza, regularly authorizes executions in cases of serious crimes. While most of those executions have been of people convicted of spying for Israel, the group has also executed people convicted of murder.

In theory all execution orders in the Palestinian Authority’s territories must be approved by Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, who is based in Ramallah.

But Hamas no longer recognizes his legitimacy, and authorities have announced they are planning to carry out a series of public executions despite the moratorium on executions that Abbas announced several years ago.

In fact, Hamas emphatically declared several months ago that the death penalty in Gaza can be carried out without the consent of Abbas.

If the death sentence on the 26-year-old woman is implemented, it would be the first time that a woman has been put to death in Gaza.