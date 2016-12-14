Civil Administration head visits Shmuel's tomb

Civil Administration head Achvat Ben-Hur visited the site of the tomb of the prophet Shmuel and promised to help in its development.

Civil Administration head Brigadier General Achvat Ben-Hur conducted a tour together with Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, the rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Places, at the site of the tomb of the prophet Shmuel, north of Jerusalem. The director-general of the Religious Affairs ministry, Oded Pilus, also took part in the tour.

The tour was intended to promote initiatives which will help the estimated 350,000 annual visitors to the site and pray there. Among other options, the matter of ceremonies marking young boys reaching their 3-year-old birthdays (Chalaka) taking place at the site was discussed.

The head of the Civil Administration agreed to develop the site in the next few years. Recently the Antiquities authority conducted archaeological work as part of the site's development and revealed various historic layers during renovation work conducted by the Civil Administration two years ago.