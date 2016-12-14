'Amona will stay in exact same place', promise Amona's leaders

Thousands braved the cold and rain and came to demonstrate in Paris square in central Jerusalem on behalf of Amona.

The demonstration was organized at the initiative of 20 local authorities and right-wing organizations, including Nachalah,Derech Emunah, Komemiyut, the Shomron local authority, Etzion Bloc local authority and the Beit El local authority.

Daniella Weiss, a member of the Nachalah organization said at the demonstration: "We are loyal to every grain of soil, every hilltop in the land of Israel. We will not concede part of the land of Israel to any foreigner or Arab, we will not accept any compromise. Fifty years ago we had a miracle and returned to Beit El, Sinai and the Golan Heights. My heart is filled with trepidation over Amona. 'We did not take a foreign land, we returned to our land'(This is a quote from Simon,brother of Judah Maccabee, when confronting foreign claims on Judean territory).

"We didn't come to Israel to split hairs," added Weiss, "Any negotiation over the land of Israel which involves uprooting Jews has no basis. Who has the right to concede parts of the land of Israel? At Migron and the Ulpana they promised 300 more units when they uprooted them. Not one has been built."

I call on the residents of Amona- we have gathered here to strengthen and to prevent evacuations and moving people around in the land of Israel. We tried to explain to our elected officials that the High Court is not the ruler here. The High Court is the last bastion of the Left after all of its other strongholds have fallen. The court is cooperating with elements that wish to banish Jews from the land of Israel, but this shall not continue," concluded Weiss.

Avichai Boaron, head of the Amona Action Committee, told participants that "I thank the residents of Amona for endangering their future for the good of the country. They told us: You're mad! take a house with grass and a red roof elsewhere. The residents of Amona said: We are staying in Amona! The residents caused the Regulation Law to pass. Thousands of houses in Judea and Samaria were saved. I promise: Amona will stay and Amona will not fall. The Jewish people will fight with us if necessary."

Shomron local council head Yossi Dagan said that "We are sick of being second-class citizens. We are sick of being first to commit ourselves and last to receive benefits. We have come to demand at least the same benefits as Bedouins. We have come in our thousands because the entire land of Israel- Jerusalem, Amona, everything- belongs to us. We are fighting for the land of Israel! In the last few days Prime Minister [Netanyahu] spoke of establishing a Palestinian state. We will not establish a Palestinian state, only new communities. We will act so that there will be fifty new Amonas."

Beit El local council head Shai Alon said that "we are close to half a million residents in Judea and Samaria and we will continue to fight. For 3 years they have deprived us, we cannot build, we are second-class citizens. A few years ago, when they destroyed the houses in Beit El, they promised 300 more units. So far there is nothing. We have learnt our lesson- we will continue to support Amona.

"We've had enough of evacuations and destruction, enough twisting and turning over our rights to this land. The Amona struggle enables us to say: Enough! We will demand from the members of the government and the Knesset to fulfill their obligation and to settle the whole of Judea and Samaria."





