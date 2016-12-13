PM: Trump moving US embassy to Jerusalem would be "tremendous"

Prime Minister Netanyahu praised report that Donald Trump intends to move the US embassy to Jerusalem.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu called President-elect Donald Trump's apparent intention to move the US embassy to Jerusalem "tremendous" Tuesday.

Netanyahu made the comments while speaking to reporters in Azerbaijan, where he met with President Ilham Aliyev. He said that Trump supports Israel and appreciates Israel's desire for peace.

He added that the US understands that Israel must control its own fate and decide its own future and not have solutions forced upon it by outside powers.

Netanyahu's remarks come after Trump's campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, stated that the President-elect intends to move the embassy to Jerusalem.

Conway stated that moving the embassy "is a very big priority for this president-elect, Donald Trump."