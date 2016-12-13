Iran starts nuclear program after US 'violation' of deal

Iranian scientists were ordered on Tuesday by President Hassan Rouhani to begin developing systems for nuclear-powered boats in response to what he termed the US' violation of the JCPOA nuclear deal, Reuters reported.

Rouhani's move is a response to the overwhelming votes of both houses of Congress in favor of extending the Iran Sanctions Act (ISA) in November and December.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei had stated that Iran would "retaliate" and seek "revenge" if the ISA is extended. Iran has also threatened to resume nuclear activities over the ISA.

Rouhani wrote in a letter published by the Iranian state news agency, the IRNA, “The United States has not fully delivered its commitments in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)."

“With regards to recent [congressional] legislation to extend the Iran Sanctions Act, I order the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran to … plan the design and construction of a nuclear propeller to be used in marine transportation ,” he added.

Rouhani called the systems being worked on a “nuclear propeller to be used in marine transportation.” It was not stated what kind of marine vessel the propellers would be used for. Iran announced that it was planning to construct a nuclear-powered submarine in 2012.