Attempted terror attack near Jerusalem

Female terrorist attempt to run over Israeli soldiers near Kalandia crossing north of Jerusalem.

A female Arab terrorist was neutralized Tuesday afternoon during an attempted terror attack against Israeli security forces at the Kalandia checkpoint on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

The terrorist first attempted to ram soldiers operating the checkpoint, approaching them at a high speed.

After she failed to strike her targets, she exited the vehicle while brandishing a knife. Witnesses report the terrorist shouted “Allah Akbar” while charging soldiers.

Security forces on the scene managed to overpower the attacker and take her into custody.

No injuries were reported in the attack.