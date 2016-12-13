Trump win buoys hopes for building in Jerusalem, Yesha

Arutz Sheva spoke to Arieh King, in the US to raise money for building new Jewish communities in Judea, Samaria, and East Jerusalem.

Jerusalem City Councilor and Israel Land Fund director Arieh King is in the US to raise money and build awareness for Jewish communities in Judea, Samaria and east Jerusalem. Arutz Sheva spoke with King, and asked him about his work.

“People here are very optimistic because of the election results,” said King. “Many people were afraid of another Democratic president, and now that Republicans are going to be running the White House and the Congress, people are more optimistic and more willing to participate. They're more willing now to put their money where we need it, in new Jewish communities in eastern Jerusalem and in Judea and Samaria.”

Regarding Amona, King said, “People here are very confused how it is that a right-wing government in Israel is going to demolish Jewish homes and evacuate a Jewish community. It's difficult and complicated to explain to people how come this is happening with Bibi Netanyahu as Prime Minister and Naftali Bennett in the government.”

“I explain to them,” said King, “that we have a Supreme Court and a Judicial System that is very leftist and is against Jewish settlement of Judea and Samaria and eastern Jerusalem. It's not easy for Americans to understand this, that our systems are not the same.”

“Nevertheless, Americans are very optimistic and are willing to get involved in redeeming the Land of Israel and establishing new Jewish places, and I hope that in the next year or two we will see a few changes and new areas of Jews settling, despite all the difficulties we're facing from the courts.”

King also spoke about the difficult situation in Jerusalem. “As you know, In Jerusalem we are facing a disaster of tens of thousands of illegal Arab buildings. We in the municipality of Jerusalem, at least I, am trying to do everything I can to urge the mayor of Jerusalem to do something and to demolish all this illegal Arab construction that is happening every day on Jewish, municipal, and state land.”

“For years, it was claimed that because of Obama, Israel could not demolish this illegal construction. I’m calling on the government and doing everything I can to convince the Mayor of Jerusalem to systematically destroy these illegal buildings, to approve Jews’ building in eastern Jerusalem and to allow Jews to live everywhere we want in eastern Jerusalem.”