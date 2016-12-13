Israeli crime lord nabbed in South America

Argentinian police have taken an Israeli crime boss into custody, after the suspect fled Israel following allegations of attempted murder and conspiracy.

Yaakov ‘Aka’ Shimon, a Jerusalem mafia kingpin and one of the most notorious figures in the Israeli underworld, was arrested last week after an international arrest warrant was issued in his case. Israeli authorities are now beginning proceedings for an extradition.

Israeli police responded to Shimon’s arrest in a statement, saying: “The recent arrest is yet another expressions of the determined, professional, and uncompromising effort by Israel’s police, in conjunction with local authorities around Israel and across the globe, against all forms of crime, an effort that is not limited in reach by time or borders. Every criminal should know that the Israeli police will invest all resources available to it to find them and bring them to justice.”