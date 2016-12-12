Christian Zionists donate money for Haifa fire victims

"Israel365," a pro-Israel group with a monthly audience of millions, raised and distributed 250,000 NIS in gift cards to over 200 fire victims at the City Center Outlet Mall in Haifa on Thursday, December 8th from 5 pm - 9 pm.

Sixty basic Judaica kits were distributed to the shoppers, including a challah board and cover, kiddush cup, washing cup, mezuzah case and of course, a menorah.



Jerusalem-based Christian organization "Bridges for Peace" also contributed to the shopping spree.



The City Center Outlet Mall in Haifa arranged for a number of stores to offer 50% discounts for the shopping spree, and the Haifa Municipality reached out to the fire victims via text message. Within an hour, over 50 families representing 150 individuals had registered for the Thursday night event.



Last week, Rabbi Weisz invited teenagers whose house burned down in Beit Meir to a local shopping mall to replenish their wardrobe. He then expanded the idea into this week’s event.

"I was able to help a thirteen year old replace her favorite dress, and I realized what it means to lose all your clothing," said Weisz. "We can’t replace everything, but it means so much to our Christian donors to help restore some of what was lost."