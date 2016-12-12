WATCH: Russian special forces battle rebels in Syria

On Monday, Russian television showed the first footage of Russian special forces fighting in Syria.

Russia admitted in March to placing special forces in Syria, then as now refusing to provide exact locations or numbers.

Though the Syrian civil war has raged for five years, and Russia and the US have both joined the fight, footage of the actual fighting has rarely, if ever, been shown to the public.

In the video, which was broadcast on Russia's state-owned channel Rossiya 24, elite Russian units conduct search and rescue operations, coordinate air strikes, use robotic tanks, and assassinate rebel leaders.