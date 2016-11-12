Swastikas drawn at community college in Long Island, New York

Police in Long Island, New York are investigating several incidents of swastikas and hate vandalism at a community college.

The latest incident at Nassau County Community College occurred on Friday evening, when the words “Germany” and “Heil Hitler” were drawn with a black marker inside a men’s restroom.

The incident comes after campus security found three large swastikas drawn on a campus building on Wednesday.

In addition swastikas and anti-Semitic statements were found in men’s bathrooms on the campus on three separate occasions in October, according to reports.

“We are concerned to see hateful graffiti continue to surface at Nassau Community College,” Evan Bernstein, New York Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League, said in a statement. “Institutions of learning must be a safe space for all students. No one should ever be subjected to such hateful anti-Semitic imagery or be made to feel vulnerable on campus. We hope Nassau Community College leadership will do all it can to discourage such acts of hate and encourage respect among its student body.”