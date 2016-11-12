Amona leaders meet with Jewish Home MKs

Amona leaders met with Jewish Home ministers and MKs at the home of Rabbi Haim Druckman to discuss solutions for residents of Amona.

The leaders of the community of Amona, which has been ordered to be demolished by the High Court, met with Jewish Home MKs Naftali Bennett, Ayelet Shaked, and Bezalel Smotrich at the home of Rabbi Haim Druckman Saturday night.

Arutz Sheva was informed that the Jewish Home members at Rabbi Druckman's house laid out all of the options available to the residents of Amona, whose homes are scheduled to be demolished by December 25th.

Among the options discussed was the usage of the Absentee Property Law. They also explained to the community leaders that Clause 7 of the Regulation Law which would have legalized construction which the High Court has already ruled upon, was dropped due to the fear of causing more harm than good to the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria in the international arena.

The Jewish Home members had asked for the meeting to end the 2-month period in which the Amona leadership did not communicate with them. A source told Arutz Sheva that the atmosphere of the meeting was positive despite the impending destruction of Amona.

The State is expected to submit its request to the High Court to delay the destruction of Amona for 30 days in order to prepare alternative housing fr the residents. The evacuation would then take place by January 25, after President-elect Donald Trump will have been sworn in.

On Thursday, the Civil Administration issued a notice of disposition to construct temporary housing for the residents of Amona on four plots of land which are considered to be State land, three of which are north of the town of Ofra. The fourth plot is southeast of Ofra. If no objections are submitted to the State construction at the new sites will begin this week.