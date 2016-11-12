Cloud of dust and rain 'act of G-d' to save Israel from ISIS

Dust, cloud, and rain 'sent by G-d' to protect Israel, Facebook user claims.

According to the Mirror, A huge storm which stopped on the border between Syria and Israel was "unable" to enter Israel's Golan Heights region. The storm was allegedly "sent by G-d" to protect Israel from ISIS.

It is believed that the storm occurred last Thursday, December 1, at around 8am.

Israel News Online wrote on Facebook, "A weather phenomenon occurred at 8am Thursday on the other side of the Syrian border, in the same place where ISIS attacked Israel.

"This strange storm of what appears to be dust, cloud and rain did NOT cross the border fence into Israel. It sat like a barrier between ISIS and Israel."

One Facebook user replied: Absolutely the divine intervention of God protecting Israel. Amen!"

Other more cynical viewers disagreed, adding: "Actually, sorry to be boring, but it's simply a weather phenomenon."

But Israel News Online hit back almost immediately, writing: "Yes it is of course. Now do we ask who controls the weather? Whatever the cause it sat between ISIS and Israel and did not enter Israel."