Friday hike ends in tragedy

Father killed, son seriously injured during hike through Tze'elim Canyon in Judean Desert.

A hiker was killed Friday afternoon near the Tzfira Pool after falling from a cliff on the edge of Tze’elim Canyon in the Judean Desert.

In addition, the hiker’s son was seriously injured in the fall, suffering head injuries.

The pair were taking part in a group hike organized for families in the southern edge of the Judean Desert.

It is unclear how the two fell, and an investigation into the circumstances of the accident is underway.

The IDF’s elite 669 rescue unit was deployed from Arad, and recovered both the father and son. The father was then declared dead at the scene, while the son was evacuated to Soroka Hospital in Beer Sheva.