Immigration to Israel - despite the personal cost

David Lev and Dr. Sam Minskoff discuss the extraordinary story of a one-parent family and the tribulations in its immigration to Israel.

David Lev and Dr. Sam Minskoff,

Aliyah flight
Listen to the valiant family's story of their sacred journey home to Israel: a single mother and her children together contribute non-stop to Eretz Yisrael .



