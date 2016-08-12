Haredi youths train for all-haredi paratroopers unit

45 haredi youths participated this week in a preparatory program for the "Haredim Tzanhanim" (Hetz) unit, an all-haredi paratroopers unit.

Applicants to the security services spent two days in preparation for consideration for the unit. The preparation included workshops, mental and spiritual preparation, classes in Krav Maga, and lessons in Jewish and Israeli history in the community of Beit Meir.

The youths met paratroopers, including commanders, soldiers performing their mandatory service, soldiers in the reserves, and IDF rabbis.

The paratroopers brigade will enlist new soldiers on December 19. Basic training will last four months, and will be followed by a further four months of advanced training. At the end, the soldiers will receive the red beret of the paratroopers.

Security Minister Avigdor Liberman said: "Intergarting the youth from the haredi community into the IDF is not only an important element in strengthening the integration [of the haredi community] into the [larger] population and increasing their contribution to society. It is an important element in strengthening Israeli society and unity [as a whole]. The first formation of the Haredim Tzanhanim is another milestone, which joins the service of hundreds of haredim" in other units.

Liberman said that the Defense Ministry would continue to work towards the increased recruitment of haredim to the IDF.