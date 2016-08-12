MK Glick: Amona cannot be saved

MK Yehuda Glick calls on right-wing activists not to resist the evacuation of Amona, says clashes with security forces would be harmful.

MK Yehuda Glick (Likud) called on the National Religious sector to refrain from physically resisting the evacuation of Amona Thursday evening, saying that such actions would not help and are unnecessary.

"Dear friends," Glick wrote on his Facebook page, "The network is swamped will calls to get to Amona to try to prevent the evacuation. I beg you - do not go! Don't listen to them. Nothing good will come from it."

"here is no way to prevent the evacuation, Glick wrote, "and it is wrong to try. If the residents of Amona wanted to do the right thing and come out of this as winners, they would be packing up and leaving of their own accord. They would contribute to the settlements a million times more by avoiding unnecessary skirmishes with the security forces."

"Stop before it's too late." he added. Let's end this struggle in an honorable and dignified manner as winners and not get involved in unnecessary skirmishes."

Amona has been ordered to be demolished by the High Court by December 25.