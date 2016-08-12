Death threats sent to parents of Jewish school shooting victim

A Florida woman was arrested for threatening the parents of a Jewish boy killed in the in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

Lucy Richards, 57, was indicted Monday in federal court in southern Florida on four counts of threats in interstate commerce against Len Pozner.

Richards made the death threats because she believed that the school shooting was a hoax and never happened, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.

Richards if convicted could be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison.

.Noah Pozner, 6, was the youngest victim of the December 2012 massacre. Twenty children and six school employees were killed when Adam Lanza, 20, forced his way into the school building and opened fire. Lanza killed himself at the school. Prior to the school shootings Lanza, who had attended the Sandy Hook school, killed his mother, Nancy, in the Newtown, Conn. home they shared.

Richards called Pozner on the phone and said: “you gonna die, death is coming to you real soon,” according to the federal indictment, CBS Miami reported. She also said: “death is coming to you real soon and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Former Florida Atlantic University Professor James Tracy was fired in 2013 after writing on his personal blog that Sandy Hook was a hoax and sending the Pozners a certified letter demanding proof that Noah once lived and that they were his parents, and that they owned the rights to family photographs of Noah published after his death.