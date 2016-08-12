Foreign residents to benefit from public transport subsidies

A letter sent from the Transportation Ministry to MK Yisrael Eichler (UTJ) states that people holding temporary residency in Israel will also qualify for public transport subsidies. Copies of the letter were sent to all the public transport companies in Israel

The letter said that "With regard to your application concerning the subject of public transport subsidies, the Ministry has decided to allow holders of temporary residency visas for at least a year (excepting those with work permits) to benefit from public transport subsidies. A directive on this was sent to all the public transport companies."

MK Eichler said that, for a long time, thousands of tourists with temporary residency like students and religious students had been refused public transport subsidies since they are not residents. The new directive enables them to benefit from these subsidies as well.