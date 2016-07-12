Gush Etzion medics treat Arab injured in car crash

Two United Hatzalah medics treated an Arab who was wounded in a traffic accident near Gush Etzion.

Two United Hatzalah medics treated an Arab who was wounded in a traffic accident near Gush Etzion Monday, according to Raphael Poch, the International Media Spokesperson for United Hatzalah.

Medics Danny Gur and Avishai Landau responded to a traffic accident which occurred at the El-Aroub intersection, near the Gush Etzion intersection.

Gur, who lives in nearby Alon Shvut, said: “We arrived at the scene and saw that two vehicles had been in an accident. One driver, a Palestinian man, had suffered moderate head wounds and a broken leg. We staunch the bleeding and treated him on the scene before passing him to the Red Crescent ambulance service, which transported him to the nearest hospital.”

Gur added that United Hatzalah has good relations with the Red Crescent and that the two organizations interact in the field frequently.

United Hatzalah has 22 volunteers in the Gush Etzion region who provide emergency medical assistance to residents and people in the surrounding area.