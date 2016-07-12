Israel Prize winner Adin Steinsaltz hospitalized after stroke

Israel Prize laureate Adin Steinsaltz was hospitalized after suffering a stroke, recovering in ICU and responsive to his surroundings.

The 79-year-old Steinzaltz was taken to Sha'arei Tzedek hospital, where he underwent successful brain surgery to remove a blood clot and is recovering in the ICU. He is breathing independently and is responsive to his surroundings.

The family requested that people pray for Rabbi Adin ben Rivka Leah.

Veteran journalist Dan Margalit tweeted "Rabbi Adin Steinzaltz is a great light, a rare scholar and knowledgable person, a pure soul and great lover of Israel. I join those who are praying for his recovery."