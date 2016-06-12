Statue of Netanyahu placed in Rabin Square

An anonymous artist has placed a gilded statue of Netanyahu in the square, intended to stimulate public discussion on limits of free speech.

A gilded statue of Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu was placed Monday night in Rabin Square near the center of Tel-Aviv. The statue is four and a half meters tall.

An anonymous artist placed the statue and explained that the goal is to stimulate public discussion on the limits of freedom of expression by placing a statue of the “king,” as he put it, in the center of Tel-Aviv.

The Tel-Aviv municipality taped a message to the statue, demanding that it be removed by 12:58pm Tuesday afternoon or the city will remove it and fine the perpetrator.

Acting Tel-Aviv mayor Assaf Zamir said that “this will be treated just as any other instance of placing something in public space without permission. The message is fine, but the statue has to go.”

Zamir noted, however that “Tel-Aviv is a political center and the capital of demonstrations and protests, and we encourage any kind of protest or expression of opinion.”