Watch:three Molotov Cocktail throwers caught redhanded

The IDF has declared war on terrorists who throw Molotov Cocktails at passing cars. On Monday night an observation post spotted three Palestinians nearing the wall adjacent to road 60, near the village of El-Hader in the Etzion region. The three were carrying Molotov Cocktails and intended to throw them on the road.

The Nitzan battalion placed an ambush in the area and managed to catch one of the offenders redhanded. He was transferred to the police for further investigation.

Last night IDF forces were also active in the Jebel Johar neighborhood which is under the jurisdiction of the Judean regional brigade, in response to a weapons sale which took place in the area and included weapon examinations and live fire.

In intensive searches conducted by IDF forces, sniper weapons were found in overgrowth in a back yard as well as corresponding bullets and cartridges. The weapons were confiscated.

In the area near the village of Adna, IDF forces confiscated thousands of shekels of money being used to fund terror.

The Efraim regional brigrade in conjunction with Border Police and civilian police confiscated thousands of shekels being used to fund terror activities in the villages of Na'alin, Hirbeta and Kibiya.

IDF forces in Shechem under the jurisdiction of the Shomron regional brigade discovered two guns and a pistol.

In other activities last night, IDF forces together with police from the Judean and Samarian division and GSS operatives arrested 10 wanted terrorists in Judea and Samaria. Six of the terrorists are suspected of involvement in violent disturbances and acts of nationalistic terror towards civilians and IDF forces.