MK Yehuda Glick praises Regulation Law compromise

MK Yehuda Glick praised Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Education Minister Naftali Bennett for reaching a compromise which would allow the Regulation Law to be passed.

"I think we have to praise Prime Minister Netanyahu, together with Minister Bennett, who have been spending months, hours and hours and hours in the past few months, trying to find a solution for] the settlers in Judea and Samaria, and all the settlements, not as a nuisance,but as an integral part of the State of Israel, part of the Jewish people living in Israel." Glick said