IMI demonstrates new Magic Spear long range artillery system

IMI Systems held a demonstration of its products last week under the heading “Artillery Systems – the Next Generation.”

IMI Systems (formerly known as Israel Military Industries) held a demonstration at a test site in Southern Israel for senior officials and industrialists from 17 countries to demonstrate its latest precision long-range artillery systems.

The demonstration was titled “Artillery Systems – the Next Generation,” and included a live-fire demonstration of Magic Spear, a precise 155mm rocket with a 40-kilometer range that’s designed to fall within 10 meters of its target.

Also demonstrated was a 120-kg exploding warhead on the EXTRA long-range missile with a range of 150 kilometers. The missile is designed for precisely attacking high-quality targets from long range.

The event was designed to highlight IMI Systems’ advanced capabilities and to consolidate its status as the world’s leading producer of advanced artillery systems of this type. They were designed to respond to the need for precision long range artillery.

IMI’s products have been qualified for use with the IDF, US Military (Air Force, Army and Navy) and NATO nations. IMI has sold its products to a number of nations, including Kazakhstan, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Romania and Chile. The company has 2,900 employees.