Ambassador Bolton: Trump will bring change to foreign policy

Former UN ambassador John Bolton tells pro-Israel crowd that Donald Trump will change US foreign policy for the better.

Former US ambassador to the United Nations, John Bolton, was keynote speaker at the annual dinner of the American Friends of Beit El Yeshiva Center in New York City Sunday.

"This is a period...when there has to be the closest possible cooperation between the United States and Israel - no hint of daylight."

Bolton said that he was looking forward to President-elect Trump's inauguration on January 20.

"A lot of countries anticipate that this may be their last moment for a long time to put Israel in a difficult position."

"For a long period, since at least the 1967 war, it's been a bipartisan American policy that peace in the Middle East ultimately has to come by the actions of the parties involved, that external efforts to impose peace are doomed to fail and almost inevitably are counterproductive."

He called efforts to impose peace through the UN "a powerful delusion."

"I think there is risk...that President Obama, in the waning days of his presidency, will not veto resolutions in the Security Council...and may even join those who are strongly supporting such resolutions."

"I think the new president will bring dramatic changes. As you may have noticed," he said to resounding laughter, "he is not a conventional politician."

He pointed out Trump's conversation last week with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and the media's critical reaction, sarcastically quipping that the President-elect is even willing to ignore the advice of the State Department, considered one of the most anti-Israel sections of the US government.

To another burst of laughter, he added "I would expect more of this kind of creativity" from President Trump.