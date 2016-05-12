Sexual predator lured haredi child outside of synagogue

21-year old Beit Shemesh man indicted after allegedly performing series of indecent acts on a 13-year old boy in Jerusalem.

A man accused of performing indecent acts on a small boy was indicted Monday morning in a Jerusalem district court.

Shlomo Aryeh Rothman, a 21-year old resident of Beit Shemesh, has been charged with a series of sexual assaults on a 13-year old haredi child, whom he lured into his car from outside of the synagogue in which the boy prayed.

Rothman, who had visited the area of the synagogue several times, selected his victim and offered to give him a ride in his car.

On at least four separate occasions, Rothman met with the child outside of the synagogue, took him in his car, and performed a variety of indecent acts on him.

The suspect would on these trips drive the boy around to different sites in the city and, after sexually assaulting him, would offer to buy him candies and presents. He also demanded his victim not reveal the incidents to anyone.

The boy’s parents were made aware of the attacks after the victim began exhibiting erratic behavior, locking himself in his room and avoiding contact with others. The family contacted police with their concerns, eventually leading to Rothman’s arrest.