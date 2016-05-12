Obama invites Peres' granddaughter to Hanukkah candle lighting

Every year, the White House holds a traditional Hanukkah party. This year, Obama's eighth in office, will also be his last - and he has invited both Mika Almog, granddaughter of recently deceased former Israeli president Shimon Peres, as well as Shimon Peres' son Nehemia, to the official candle lighting ceremony.

Obama's relationship with the Peres family began when he traveled to Israel specially for the Friday morning funeral.

Because Hanukkah this year falls out so close to Christmas (the first candle will be light the evening of November 24, and the first full day of Hanukkah will be November 25), the White House Hanukkah celebration will be held next week.

Almog and Nehemia will bring with them an heirloom Hanukkah menorah from the Holocaust, which has been passed down from generation to generation.