Mahmoud Abbas yet again praises terrorists

In a speech today at the Seventh Conference of the Fatah Movement in Ramallah, Mahmoud Abbas, the leader of Fatah, the PLO, and the Palestinian Authority, praised the generations-long Arab struggle against Israel.

Abbas mentioned the fedayeen who sacrificed their lives, calling them “heroes” and “brave revolutionary fighters.” The Arab Fedayeen were terrorists who infiltrated Israel to carry our terrorist operations. They operated mostly from Jordan in the 50’s and 60’s and from Lebanon in the 70’s and 80’s.

These “brave fighters,” said Abbas, were a “shield for the Palestinians” in Jordan, Lebanon and the “occupied lands” until the current “Al-Quds Intifida,” (the most recent terror wave).

Abbas also called the Arab security prisoners “heroes,” though many of them are serving jail sentences for murdering Israelis in terrorist attacks.