PM Netanyahu: We must act responsibly

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu opened a government meeting on Sunday by saying, "We are working overtime in order to find a responsible solution for Amona's residents, as well as for similar situations. We are working to find a logical solution and I expect everyone, MKs as well as ministers, to respect whatever solution we come to."

Netanyahu also said the government must "act responsibly, with logic, for the common goal of protecting the settlement movement and the court system. We are working simultaneously on both issues."

"Last week, we completed another stage in the Red Sea-Dead Sea Canal project. This project will connect the Red Sea and the Dead Sea. The US, EU, and Japan are funding this joint project with Israel, Jordan, and the Palestinian Authority. The project will include desalinating water to be used by towns in the Arava - both Jordanian and Israeli - and redirecting salty water from the Dead Sea. If all goes according to plan, desalinated water will be transferred to the Arava by 2020," Netanyahu explained.

"This is exactly what Herzl was referring to in his book The Old New Land. He foresaw this water canal, and now we have the honor and the opportunity to fulfill his vision. This is a project which will also help strategically to improve Israel's crucial relationship with Jordan. I want to thank Deputy MInister Ayoob Kara (Likud), who is in charge of the project, for his important work. Thank you, Ayoob," Netanyahu concluded.