Bennett: The Regulation law will pass

Education Minister confident Regulation Law will be passed without modification by Knesset this week, as Amona evacuation deadline looms.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home) rejected claims that he and his party had accepted a compromise in legislation intended to protect Amona and other towns threatened with demolition, saying that he expected the bill will be passed in its entirety by the Knesset this week.

Writing on Twitter Saturday evening, Bennett addressed reports that backers of the Regulation Law had agreed to remove Article 7 of the bill, which extends the laws effects retroactively to towns such as Amona, where demolition orders have already been issued.

“Despite reports to the contrary, there is no [compromise] agreement over the regulation of communities in Judea and Samaria.”

Last week rumors circulated that Bennett, who has endorsed the Regulation Law to shield Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria from claims against existing towns by alleged absentee land owners, had agreed to remove the so-called “Amona clause” from the bill.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu) has expressed his opposition to the Amona clause, which would offer retroactive protection to towns where land ownership disputes have already resulted in demolition orders.

Bennett also wrote that he expected the Regulation Law to be passed in its entirety this week in the Knesset, after the Knesset’s Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee passed the bill in its first reading on Wednesday.

“We expected the Regulation Law will be passed in its entirety this Monday, as is obligated by the coalition agreement.”