Dean of the Diaspora Yeshiva passes away

Rabbi Mordechai Goldstein, dean of the Diaspora Yeshiva on Mount Zion in Jerusalem, passed away on Friday at the age of 82.

He was buried on Friday afternoon at the cemetery on the Mount of Olives.

Rabbi Goldstein founded the Diaspora Yeshiva in 1965, attracting young, largely secular followers from Israel and the United States.

Two years later, after the 1967 Six Day War, the yeshiva moved to Mount Zion, which Israel liberated during the war.

In addition, Rabbi Goldstein created the community of Metzad in Gush Etzion.

The acting head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, Moshe Seville, eulogized the rabbi on Friday.

"I knew Rabbi Goldstein personally, his sons and his entire family. The rabbi founded the Gush Etzion community of Metzad and his son, Rabbi Yisrael, is the local rabbinic authority of the community,” he said.

“A man of many rights in the redemption of Mount Zion in the Old City of Jerusalem and in the founding of the community of Metzad in Gush Etzion. We send our condolences to the family,” added Seville.

