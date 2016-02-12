Watch: Students honor memory of their teacher in music video

A year after Rabbi Yaakov Litman was murdered in a terror attack near Hevron, his students pay tribute to him in a touching music video.

Rabbi Yaakov Litman and his son Netanel were murdered about a year ago as they were driving in their car near Otniel in the Hevron region.

Now, students at the school where Yaakov taught have memorialized him with a touching music video.

The teacher Ronit Arbel wrote the new words to Avraham Fried’s song “How good that we met” [“Kama tov she nifgashnu”], and the children at the school performed the song.

In recent days, the children at the school have been learning about positive character traits on the basis of traits that the Litman family exhibited: kindness, honesty, modesty, love for others, and more.

The video was presented at the cultural center of Kiryat Arba, where a memorial event was held in honor of Rabbi Litman and his son.

Last night, a Torah dedication ceremony held in honor of the Rabbi Yaakov and Netanel Litman was held in Hevron. The event saw the attendance of family members, head of the regional council Malachi Levinger, rabbis, and army officials.