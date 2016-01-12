Rabbi Eyal Karim sworn in as IDF Chief Rabbi

Rabbi Eyal Karim sworn in Thursday as the new Chief Rabbi of the IDF after petition against him dropped.

Rabbi Eyal Karim was sworn in Thursday as the new Chief Rabbi of the IDF.

He also received a promotion to the rank of Brigadier General.

Rabbi Karim replaces Rabbi Rafi Peretz as IDF Chief Rabbi.

Rabbi Karim, age 57, first enlisted in the IDF in 1975. He volunteered for the paratroopers and was assigned to Battalion 202. He undertook officers' training courses and became a commander in Paratrooper Battalion 202.

He later studied in the Mercaz Harav Yeshiva in Jerusalem, before returning t serve in the military in 1981. He continued to serve during the First Lebanon War.

After the war he served in various positions in the Sayeret Matkal intelligence unit. He eventually reached the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

He later served as the head of the pre-military yeshiva Ateret Cohanim. He also wrote a book about Jewish military law.

Rabbi Karim's appointment as the Chief Rabbi of the IDF was delayed following a petition against him by MKs from Meretz. The petition was later dropped.