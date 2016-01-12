Watch: 11 hostages freed in Florida standoff

Armed suspect took hostages during hours-long standoff with SWAT teams in Jacksonville, Florida.

Hostages escorted by police after they leave Community First Credit Union

An armed suspect barricaded himself in a bank in Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday, leading to an hours-long standoff with local police.

The man, who has yet to be identified, took 11 hostages after robbing the Community First Credit Union on Edgewood Avenue West, in Jacksonville.

Local authorities responded quickly to a 911 call, surrounding the bank and cutting off the suspect’s escape routes.

At some point the suspect fired at least two shots, and took those inside the bank hostage.

The gunman eventually freed all 11 hostages, and later surrendered himself to police.

It is unknown if anyone was injured during the incident.