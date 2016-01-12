Sara Netanyahu interrogated by police

Police again question Prime Minister's wife in connection with 'Residences Scandal' and charges of misuse of public funds.

Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, was questioned by police on Thursday in connection with the ongoing investigation into allegations of misuse of government funds by the First Lady.

In what has been dubbed the “Residences Scandal”, Mrs. Netanyahu is under suspicion of having used public funds allocated for maintaining the Prime Minister’s Office and official residence on the Netanyahus’ private home in Caesarea.

Police questioned Mrs. Netanyahu in December of 2015, and in late May recommended she be charged with fraudulent acquisition, fraud, and breach of public trust.

Among the allegations made against Sara Netanyahu are claims that she transferred furniture purchased ostensibly for the Prime Minister’s Office and residence to the family’s private house.

In addition, Mrs. Netanyahu has been accused of paying former Likud Central Committee member and long-time Netanyahu associate Avi Fahima large sums from government coffers for work on the Caesarea residence.

Despite the initial recommendation in May that charges be filed against her, no indictment was made.

On Thursday police again questioned Mrs. Netanyahu, two weeks after the Prime Minister’s former Chief of Staff, Gil Sheffer, was interrogated in connection with the same case.