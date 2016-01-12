Honenu: Legal system has declared war on Amona campaign

The Honenu legal organization protested the conditions imposed on 2 boys accused of blocking highway to protest the demolition of Amona.

Judge Karen Miller of the Jerusalem Magistrates Court ordered the release of two minors who had been arrested on suspicion of taking part in a demonstration against the planned demolition of the town of Amona in which tires were burned to block a major highway in Samaria.

Judge Miller noted that they were arrested for disturbing the peace, but that there is no reasonable suspicion that they took part in laying the tires and stones on the road to block Highway 60, near the town of Ofra. The boys, ages 14 and 15, denied having any involvement in the protest.

She imposed new conditions on the youths, however. One of the boys was ordered to remain under house arrest for 5 days and pay a 1,000 shekel fine ($250). Both boys have been banned from entering the Binyamin region for the next month.

Attorney Avichai Hajbi, from the Honenu legal organization, represented the boys. He stated that an appeal had already been filed to the District court against the conditions imposed on the boys. A date for the District Court hearing has not yet been set,

He said "the purpose [of these conditions] is to 'cleanse' the region of Amona and Ofra [in order] to evacuate and [leave it in] ruins."

Honenu stated that the conditions imposed on the boys "indicate that the authorities plan to take a hard line against those who protest against the decision to destroy Amona."

"The prosecution and the Israel police have declared war on the Amona Campaign. These extraordinary measures...are reminiscent of the methods used against opponents of the expulsion from Gush Katif and northern Samaria." Honenu declared.

The organization called the conditions "draconian" and said that the legal system does not operate as quickly to prosecute terrorists as it does against opponents of the destruction of Jewish towns.