Amona ascends the Temple Mount

Dozens of Amona residents and their children ascended the Temple Mount this morning to pray for the future of their community, 0404 reported.

Amona is slated for demolition at the end of this month by order of the Supreme Court, on grounds that the community is built on private Palestinian land.

The residents were accompanied to the Mount by activists of “Students for the Temple Mount,” a student movement which presses for ending religious discrimination against Jews on the Temple Mount.

“It is only natural that anyone who needs help and prayers should ascend and request his needs on the Temple Mount, the holiest place in the world. In the past, we have personally met women who could not give birth, but merited to do so after praying on the Temple Mount; [likewise, we have met those who] recovered from various illnesses [after praying on the Mount].

“Therefore, we initiated this special ascension to the Mount, which we hope will help save the community of Amona," representatives of the Students for the Temple Mount said, according to 0404.

“We call on the entire Jewish People to ascend the Temple Mount and pray on it.”

The special prayer session comes as the Regulation Law, which seeks to normalize the status of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria and prevent evacuations as a result of property claims, passed its first reading yesterday in the Knesset’s Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee by a margin of 8-6.

The second and third readings of the Law are to take place next week.