Terrorist gets 16 years for stabbing attack in Jerusalem

Muhammad Badar handed down 16-year prison sentence for May, 2015 stabbing attack of haredi man in Jerusalem.

A Jerusalem district court handed down a 16-year jail sentence to Muhammad Badar, the terrorist responsible for a May, 2015 stabbing attack on HaNevi’im Street in Jerusalem.

In the attack, Badar, a resident of Abu Dis east of Jerusalem and part of the Palestinian Authority, stabbed an Israeli, lightly wounding him.

As part of a plea bargain agreement, Badar admitted his crime and was convicted of attempted murder, illegal possession of a knife in public, and illegally staying inside the pre-1967 borders for which a permit is necessary for Judea and Samaria's Arabs..

In addition to his 16-year prison term, Badar has been ordered to pay his victim 80,000 shekels ($21,000).

According to the indictment against Badar, on May 16th, 2015 he sneaked into capital illegally, with the intention of murdering random Jewish civilians.

At around 9:45 a.m. that day on Hanevi’im Street in Jerusalem, Badar selected his target, a haredi man sitting on a bench with his wife and two small children.

The victim noticed Badar as he approached holding the knife, stood up and attempted to push Badar away. During the struggle, Badar managed to stab the man in his chest, lightly wounding him.

After failing to kill his victim, Badar threw the knife at the man’s head, lightly injuring him. Police responded to screams from the victim’s wife and captured Badar.