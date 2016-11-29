Dutch parliament votes to ban burqas

The lower house of the Dutch Parliament voted to ban wearing articles of clothing that fully cover the face - such as burqas and niqabs.

The lower house of the Dutch Parliament voted yesterday to enforce a ban on wearing articles of clothing that fully cover the face - such as burqas and niqabs - in certain situations, Reuters reported.

The proposed legislation seeks to ban such face coverings in locations where the ability to identify a person’s face is deemed essential, such as in government buildings, schools, hospitals, and public transport.

The legislation still needs to be passed by the Dutch senate in order to be adopted as law.

The Dutch attempt to restrict Islamic terror by means of a ban on the wearing of full facial coverings comes on the heels of similar legislation by a host of other European countries over the past several years.