Former Israeli Ambassador to US: Boycott French products

Kulanu MK and ex-Ambassador to US tells Israelis to 'Think twice' before buying French goods.

Kulanu MK and former Ambassador to the United States Michael Oren encouraged Israeli consumers not to buy French products, noting France’s labelling of Israeli goods from Judea, Samaria, and the Golan Heights.

In a Twitter comment late Sunday night, Oren wrote Israelis should “think twice” before buying imported goods from France.

“France is labeling Israeli products from Judea, Samaria, and the Golan. Israelis should think twice before buying French products.”

While France does not boycott Israeli goods nor encourage such boycotts, on Thursday the French government announced it would request all businesses to clearly label products produced by Israeli businesses in Judea, Samaria, and the Golan Heights.

The decision came one year after the European Union issued a non-binding decision recommending member states single out all imports from Judea, Samaria, and the Golan Heights that were produced by Israeli businesses, labelling them clearly as such.

While the November, 2015 notification distanced itself from efforts to boycott Israel, the move was slammed by Israel, which claimed it would enable boycotters to target Israeli products and would help them delegitimize Israeli businesses.

The EU has claimed that the 2015 decision was merely a clarification regarding its “consumer information regulations”, since it does not recognize Judea, Samaria, Jerusalem, or the Golan Heights as Israeli territory.

Yet the EU’s “consumer information regulations” have yet to be invoked regarding other territorial disputes around the globe, where control or sovereignty is not recognized by the EU.

Experts have long noted the EU’s “official double standard”; targeting Israel’s control of its historic homeland while ignoring Morocco’s occupation of the Western Sahara, Turkey’s control in Northern Cyprus, and a number of other disputed regions around the globe.

In a letter to the EU’s Foreign Affairs chief Catherine Ashton in November, 2013, Northwestern University professor Eugene Kontorovich and former Israeli Ambassador to Canada highlighted the European central government’s systematic singling-out of the Jewish state.

“We understand that the EU has provisionally approved a contentious agreement with Morocco that extends EU-Moroccan fisheries treaties into the territory of Moroccan-occupied Western Sahara.

“We understand that the deal both applies beyond Morocco’s recognized sovereign territory into occupied territory, and further, actually pays Morocco for access to the Western Saharan fishery.

“On all these points, it would appear that this agreement directly contradicts what the EU has called obligations of international law in its dealings with Israel and as such represents an official double-standard practiced by the EU.

“ In fact, the EU has been negotiating this agreement with Morocco even as it imposes on Israel unprecedented funding guidelines and rules of origin requirements that say the exact opposite.”