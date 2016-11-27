Watch: The annual group photo of Chabad emissaries





The Chabad-Lubavitch hasidic movement opened its annual emissaries' conference in New York this weekend. Close to 4,000 Chabad emissaries are participating in the conference, during which they will discuss a range of issues affecting Jewish life around the world.

The Chabad-Lubavitch Headquarters published data on the initiative began by the Lubavitcher Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneersohn (1902-1994), whose goal was to provide a place for Jews to feel at home wherever they may be around the world.

Chabad currently has 4,552 emissaries operating in 90 countries around the world. There are 980 Chabad houses in the US and Canada alone.

There are currently 336 Chabad houses in the State of Israel. They are operated by 600 emissaries, and hold events for Jews around the year.

Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky, the director of the conference said: "In recent years the mission of the Chabad emissaries has emphasized depth, on campuses, with youth and children, and with adults. In many places the Chabad emissaries are the only Jewish voices in the area, which makes them representatives of Judaism with regard to the reawakened anti-Semitism and and the increasing hostility to Israel. Chabad emissaries see the importance of instilling Jewish pride, along with providing information to students to help them withstand these attacks."