Arabs stone Jewish elementary school children during field trip

Students from Jerusalem were attacked Sunday morning by stone-throwing Arab teens from southern Israel.

The targets of the attack were taking a field trip to the Ein Gedi National Park near the Dead Sea through the Kfar Etzion Field School.

During their hike through the desert canyon area, the group came under a barrage of stones thrown by students from the Bedouin town of Tel Sheva in the Negev. The Bedouin students occupied the high ground and hurled stones down at the Jewish students as they trekked through the bottom of the canyon.

The students from Jerusalem were able to escape unscathed and filed a report with the police and Education Ministry.

“We’ve led hikes in Ein Gedi with many groups from around the country, but this was the first time we’ve ever had a serious incident like this occur – throwing stones elementary school children,” said Yaron Rosenthal, from the Kfar Etzion Field School.

“We filed an emergency report to the police, which sent units to the scene to wait at the end of the trail for the attackers; and simultaneously [we sent a complaint] to the Education Ministry to punish the students from Tel Sheva.”