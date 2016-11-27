Islamic Movement funds terror activity on Temple Mount

Senior officials in the Islamic Movement and the Morabiton were arrested in the north of Israel by the Israeli Police and Shabak after they caused a dangerous escalation of the situation on the Temple Mount.

Shabak said the accused worked to continue the Morabiton's activities, despite the fact that they were declared illegal.

During the investigations, it was revealed that the terrorists had successfully managed an online payment system in which Morabiton members were paid, as well as transported, to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

Though the Morabiton members arrested were from the north of Israel, they were in contact and working together with Morabiton members in the south and Jerusalem, who executed the transfer of funds on the Temple Mount itself.

The indictments against four of the activists were filed on Sunday, to Hashalom District Court in Nazareth. The activists are being charged for illegal gatherings, using terror funds, and money laundering.

Morabiton is a Muslim activist group which calls on members to "protect" holy sites "from the fear of the heretics who threaten to destroy it." Their aim is to strengthen the Muslim presence on the Temple Mount and to cause disturbances when Jews visit.