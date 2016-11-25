Fires gain renewed strength in Haifa

Police have reported that, with the advent of strong winds, fires in Haifa that had been subdued have returned with renewed force.

“Due to strong winds, a number of sites have started to burn again.

“All the sites are being dealt with by firefighters - on the ground and in the air.

“In the coming hours, police and soldiers will pass again with fire extinguishers over areas in evacuated neighborhoods where fire was previously extinguished but is in danger of returning.

“Police, including covert officers, are working to locate arsonists, and will continue to do so.

“We are asking in the strongest terms that residents not return to their homes until which time there is official permission, be attentive to instructions and prevent extraneous confrontations.”

“We are doing everything in our power to return residents to their homes in the safest and quickest manner possible in order not to cause injury.”