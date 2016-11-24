MK Hazan: Life imprisonment for arson terrorists

MK Oren Hazan (Likud) proposes that arson terrorists should receive life imprisonment, as they endanger many lives.

MK Oren Hazan (Likud) has proposed a bill to raise the punishment for arson terror up to life imprisonment.

Hazan explained that the wave of fires around the country is an "arson intifada" of hostile elements which he says is "more serious than the knife intifada."

"It appears that most of the fires raging around the country were caused intentionally by arsonists. They must be caught and sentenced as if they were terrorists who had perpetrated acts of terror. This is very serious because these conflagrations can cause mass deaths. We cannot relate to them with equanimity," added Hazan.

"The arsonists chose to ignite forests and trees in order to 'burn the country down'. What they didn't achieve through suicide and terror they will try and accomplish through fires."

In the last two days, a large number of wildfires have raged around the country, many of them adjacent to residential areas.

Interior Security Minister Gilad Erdan said this morning in an interview with Army Radio that evidence points to the fact that about half of the fires were the result of intentional acts of arson.