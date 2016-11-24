Deputy Defense Minister Rabbi Eli Ben-Dahan told Arutz Sheva this morning that he believes the fires plaguing Israel in recent days are not the result of mere natural conditions.

“Firefighters indicated that at least some of the fires were ignited [by people],” Ben-Dahan said. “There is no doubt that this is terror activity whose aim is to damage the State of Israel and the beautiful landscapes that it is building. They think that, in this fashion, they will scare us.”

“This terror will not scare us,” Ben-Dahan said. “I have no doubt that we’re talking about terror. They’re lighting fires next to Jewish communities which are now in danger. They need to punish accordingly those who are caught.”

