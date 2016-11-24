IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות

First Ethiopian-born IDF Colonel

Avraham Yitzhak came to Israel at age 19. Being a medical physician, Yitzhak will serve as Chief Medical Officer of the southern command.

