First Ethiopian-born IDF Colonel

Tags:IDF, Ethiopian community
Related Stories
- IDF soldier killed in training accident
- Rabbi Karim: 'I never said soldiers are permitted to rape'
- IDF commander slams mixed gender units
- Arutz Sheva's CEO: No 'maybes' – this is forbidden
- Beit Hillel rabbi advises students not to enlist in mixed units
- IDF receives new guidelines on 'proper behavior'
- Jewish Home MK: Supreme Court has declared war on the government
- IDF hero: Female combat soldiers will lose maternal warmth
- IDF nets 9 terrorists, weapons, and terror funds in raids