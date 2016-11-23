Caroline Glick: Israel must 'seize the opportunity'

Jerusalem Post managing editor Caroline Glick told Arutz Sheva that she had a visceral feeling that Donald Trump would win election but she was confused by the polls. Glick feels it is an opportune moment to restore relations with the US which have reached their lowest nadir since the establishment of Israel.

The Trump administration will hopefully move the US embassy to Jerusalem which is an unprecedented move by the US . It also endorses Israel's right to build wherever it wishes in Judea and Samaria and if we do build this could help push housing prices down which will enable young couples to buy homes.

All indications show that Obama intends to use his remaining months in office to damage Israel in the UN Security Council and we must be aware of this.