Trump taps Nikki Haley for UN Ambassador

President-elect picks South Carolina governor, a fierce critic during the GOP primaries, to represent US at United Nations.

President-elect Donald Trump added another cabinet pick on Wednesday, selecting South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley to serve as the US Ambassador to the United Nations.

Trump's White House transition team has yet to make a formal announcement, but an inside source disclosed the decision to Fox News Wednesday afternoon.

Haley, 44, served three terms in the House of Representatives before her successful run for the State House in South Carolina in 2010. She was reelected by a double-digit margin in 2014.

Born to Sikh immigrants from Punjab, India, Haley converted to Methodism after marrying her husband, Michael Haley.

Trump’s choice of Haley came despite her staunch opposition to his candidacy during the Republican primaries. Haley was an early backer of Florida Senator Marco Rubio, campaigning with him ahead of the South Carolina primary in February.